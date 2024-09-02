Selena Gomez sets record straight on Taylor Swift's cameo in latest series

Selena Gomez responds to Taylor Swift's cameo rumours

Selena Gomez is setting the record straight on rumors of Taylor Swift's cameo in her latest series, Only Murders in the Building.

During an exclusive interview with E! News, the Love On hitmaker referenced her best friend’s iconic Eras Tour as she laughingly added, “You're hilarious. She's a little busy, you guys."

However, Gomez didn’t deny that the Anti-hero hitmaker could make an appearance in the fourth season of the Disney+ show.

Her co-stars expressed excitement over the idea. "Listen, she calls us every day," Steve joked.

In response to his claim, Martin chimed in, "No, I was talking to Taylor around 3:00 a.m."

Despite the 34-year-old’s busy schedule, Swift might consider this an opportunity to relive her small screen experience after appearing in shows like CSI and New Girl.

On top of everything, the Emmy-nominated star could really use her bestie’s cameo in the show to make fans’ Wildest Dreams come true.

Fans are creating theories on Reddit regarding the songstress’ supposed cameo in the show.

One fan commented, "They could use no body, no crime in the show. Please let this happen."

Another gushed, "Taylor would be a fun addition!"

The Only Murders in the Building first premiered on Tuesday, August 27.