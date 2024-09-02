Lindsay Hubbard 'happier than ever' on 1-year breakup anniversary

Lindsay Hubbard shares personal achievements since her split with Carl Radke

Lindsay Hubbard set the record straight about her life one year after Carl Radke called off their engagement just weeks before their wedding.

The Summer House star took to Instagram on Friday, August 30, to mark the anniversary of the day that dramatically changed her life for good by sharing a carousel of posts reflecting on the past year and a detailed caption.

"When I think back to this day last year, it was one of the most difficult, humiliating & traumatic events of my adult life," Hubbard recalled, referring to her breakup with her former fiancé. "But although the unknown of my future was terrifying…"

"One year later, I can honestly say I am happier than I have ever been because I focused on my own goals, success and happiness," the TV personality, who is expecting her first child with her new beau, added. "I am proud of just how much I accomplished in this last year."

In her caption, Hubbard detailed the milestones she’s achieved, which have made her stronger than ever. These include a bachelorette trip with friends despite the split, travelling, dating, cover shoots, the premiere and filming of Summer House season eight, and, most notably, her pregnancy.



"I am a proud mom-to-be & have a beautiful baby girl growing inside of me," Hubbard wrote, highlighting her current joy. "I am dating a wonderful, caring, loving, successful, & handsome man who loves me and our cub so much."

"I own a house & made a smart short-term and long-term investment. I have done epic brand campaigns… because I’m smart, savvy, and have fun with brands I love," she concluded.

Hubbard shared her most cherished moments from the past year in the montage of videos and pictures.