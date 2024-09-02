Britney Spears hints at future plans amid latest film rumours

Britney Spears shares stance on starring in fictional musical

Britney Spears is finally revealing her future plans amid latest film claims that she’s making a comeback to the world of film.

The chart-topping singer and the 'Princess of Pop', who released her long-awaited memoir The Woman In Me last year, opened up about her plans to star in Jon M Chu’s fictional musical.

Britney took to her Instagram to make the announcement, leaving her fans in hysterics over the big news.

She revealed over the weekend, “The project I might be doing isn’t a biopic story. It’s a fictional musical where I play an extremely intelligent character!!!

“It’s flattering to be in such good company like Jon Chu!!!”

The Toxic singer has sparked speculation online with her latest revelation, fueling rumors that she might play the narrator in Jon's upcoming film adaptation of the Andrew Lloyd Webber musical Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat.

Britney, who made her film debut in the 2003 film Crossroads, has also made appearances on various TV shows, including Will & Grace, How I Met Your Mother, The Simpsons, Jane the Virgin, and Glee.