Kanye West controls Bianca Censori's fashion choices amid legal battle

Kanye West influences Bianca Censori's fashion choices

Bianca Censori sparks curiosity among fans after she was spotted in cover-up clothing during her trip to Australia.

The 29-year-old, who is known for wearing next to nothing in public, sported a completely different look when her husband Kanye West wasn’t around.

Bianca has been in the headlines ever since she started dating the American rapper, who prefers to cover himself when the couple is out and about.

In a recent outing on May 24, College Dropout Burgers owner Mark Elkhouri captured Bianca on his store’s security camera as she appeared to hide herself.

She paired her surprisingly demure look with crisp white sneakers.

Footage of her mini visit to the restaurant surfaced on Thursday, August 29, when the owner took to the store’s TikTok page.

He wrote in the caption, “I got spies all around me. Yeezy, how you doing, huh?'”

This comes after Kanye took legal action against Mark and College Dropout Burgers following their “misleading” claims about the rapper’s approval.

The restaurant took its name after West’s debut album The College Dropout, borrowing titles from his albums and songs.