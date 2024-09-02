Taylor Swift's pal follows in singer's footsteps with first major gig

Taylor Swift's pal makes a similar move

Taylor Swift’s close friend is following in the singer’s footsteps as she makes similar move following The Eras Tour.

The 24-year-old U.S. pop singer Gracie Abrams has recently announced the Australian leg for her The Secret of Us tour.

The indie favourite, who is good friends with the Antihero hitmaker, is looking forward to play in Perth, Adelaide, Sydney, Brisbane, and Melbourne.

Gracie took to her Instagram to announce the exciting news by sharing her Down Under tour dates alongside a caption that read, “I could cry.”

She also added that the tour, which is named after her latest album The Secret of Us, will start offering pre-sale tickets from September onwards.

The Grammy nominee will perform in Sydney on May 2 at Qudos Arena, followed by a gig at Brisbane’s Entertainment Centre on May 6.

She will then take her tour to Melbourne for a show at the Rod Laver Arena on May 9.

This comes after Taylor Swift and Paul McCartney left the WA capital off their recent tour dates, prompting the I Love You, I’m Sorry hitmaker to include Perth in her tour.