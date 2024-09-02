Justin Bieber’s birthday wish to BTS' Jungkook rekindles collab buzz

Five years ago Justin Bieber wished Jungkook on his birthday via a Tweet

Jungkook celebrated his 27th birthday on September 1, receiving a flood of well-wishes from fans worldwide. However, excitement surged as fans revisited an old birthday message from Justin Bieber to the BTS star.

Flashback to September 1, 2019, when Bieber’s birthday wish for the Golden crooner sent both BTS ARMY and his own fans into a frenzy.

Bieber, who recently welcomed his first child with wife Hailey Bieber, posted a tweet writing, "Happy bday," at that time.

"They ain’t ready…Now watch this go crazy," he added, sparking speculation among fans that a collaboration between the Seven vocalist and Bieber, 31, might be in the works.

Despite the buzz, not a single joint project was ever released. Fast forward to 2024, and the resurfacing of the same tweet on social media reminded fans of the missed opportunity for a collaboration between the Sorry hitmaker and Jungkook.

In addition to the memorable wish from the father of Jack Blues Bieber, Jungkook bagged new birthday wishes from his BTS bandmates, including J Hope and RM, marking his first Instagram update since Suga’s DUI scandal.

Jungkook is currently enlisted in the military and is reportedly serving as a cook.