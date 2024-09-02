Taylor Swift’s ex Joe Alwyn happy to debut ‘The Brutalist’ at Venice Film Festival

Joe Alwyn premieres 'The Brutalist' at the Venice Film Festival

Joe Alwyn has recently premiered his latest movie, The Brutalist at the 2024 Venice Film Festival.



PEOPLE reported that Joe was spotted in Venice, Italy for his three-hour post-war movie debut at the festival after Taylor Swift split.

The movie, directed by Brady Corbet, reportedly marked Joe’s first movie which had its world premiere at the event on August 31.

It is pertinent to mention that Joe’s movie is one of the 21 movies competing for the festival's prestigious Golden Lion Award.

Earlier, Joe addresses his breakup from Taylor in an interview with The Sunday Times Style.

“What is unusual and abnormal in this situation is that, one week later, it’s suddenly in the public domain and the outside world is able to weigh in,” said the British actor.

Joe told the outlet, “Som you have something very real suddenly thrown into a very unreal space: tabloids, social media, press, where it is then dissected, speculated on, pulled out of shape beyond recognition.”

“And the truth is, to that last point, there is always going to be a gap between what is known and what is said. I have made my peace with that,” he added.

Joe noted he and the pop star “mutually decided to keep the more private details of our relationship private”.

“It was never something to commodify and I see no reason to change that now,” he continued.

Back in April, a source told PEOPLE that Joe is “dating and happy”.

The actor has “moved on” from Taylor and “certainly doesn’t talk poorly about her”.

“He was in love with her, and it just didn’t work out,” added an insider.