Rihanna loves to have more kids in the future

Rihanna all set for third pregnancy?

Rihanna loves to have more kids as she turned 36 this year.



A source spilled to Life & Style magazine, the singer, who shares two sons with partner A$AP Rocky, “turned 36 this year and she’d love to have more kids”.

“She wants to do it the natural way, not with IVF or anything like that, so there’s no time to waste and she knows it,” said an insider.

The source told the outlet, “Her youngest is a year old now. She’s ready to take on another pregnancy and of course, it’s no secret she’d love to have a little girl so that’s part of the push to try again.”

“She and Rocky aren’t putting pressure on anything,” noted an insider.

The source mentioned, “They’re in love and enjoying their time together and not under any deadline.”

This month, the songstress and A$AP were spotted taking their sons to the Bahamas to enjoy their summer.

“They’ve been having a wonderful time with her family in the Bahamas,” stated the source.

Another source said, “Rocky is totally one of them now and very much loved.”

The tipster also pointed out that the getaway could be the “perfect time for the couple” to start trying for a third baby.

“It’s just been a very happy and sweet time and the hope is that she’ll come home from this trip with a bun in the oven,” added an insider.