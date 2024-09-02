Sydney Sweeney’s conscious effort to not live life ‘in the bubble’ amid fame

Sydney Sweeney reveals 'most of her friends are not from the industry'

Sydney Sweeney has recently admitted she tries to surround herself with people whom she knows since childhood.



Speaking with Cosmopolitan, the Euphoria star revealed, “I have a really amazing friend group where there are a few who are in this industry, but most of them are not.”

"You get to step out of what I call ‘the bubble,’ and you see what’s important in life. You see reality, and it grounds and humbles you,” remarked the 26-year-old.

Sydney told the outlet that she and her friends “had been spending time” at her lake house in Northern Idaho.

“Most of my friends are still my childhood friends, and that’s why most of them aren’t in the industry, because I didn’t grow up in it,” explained the Anyone But You actress.

Sydney stated, “It’s very much just going back to my roots.”

Elsewhere in the interview, the actress reflected on being a “workaholic” while taking time off to relax is tough for her.

“It’s a very different feeling for me,” she continued.

Sydney mentioned, “I am a workaholic. I love to work and I love juggling a million things at the same time. It was almost like a challenge to myself, to take a step back and allow myself to go into vacation mode. And it’s been hard!”

“My friends would hide my phone while I’d be trying to call my team so we could talk scripts and work!” she added.