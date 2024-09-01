George Clooney expresses disappointment over Wolfs’ limited theatrical release

George Clooney shares his thoughts on Wolfs' limited theatrical release

George Clooney has recently expressed his disappointment over his new movie Wolfs’ limited theatrical release.



Speaking at Wolfs movie press conference at the Venice Film Festival, George said, “Yes, we (I and Brad Pitt) wanted it to be released we’ve had some bumps along the way, that happens,” per Deadline.

“You know when I did Boys in the Boat we did it for MGM and then it ended being for Amazon and we didn’t get a foreign release at all which was a surprise,” continued the 63-year-old.

George stated, “There are elements of this that we are figuring out… It is a bummer, of course it’s a bummer.”

“On the other hand, a lot of people are going to see the film and we are getting a release in a few hundred theatres, but, yeah, it would have been nicer to have a wide release,” confessed the Money Monster actor.

Reflecting on the ongoing streamer-theatrical debate, George mentioned, “Streaming is, we need it, our industry needs it. But they also benefit from having films released and that’s why Brad Pitt and I we’re working so hard to try and get this released — and we’re figuring it out.”

“We haven’t got it all figured out yet. This is a revolution in our industry and we need Apple and Amazon and they actually need distributors, they need to have Sony or warner bros who actually have been doing this for 100 years,” explained the IF actor.

George added, “So, we’re figuring this out. What I do think I see is a lot more work for actors. We’re having to curate it differently and we’re gonna figure that out.”

Meanwhile, Wolfs will receive a limited theatrical release on September 20, and will premiere on Apple TV+ on September 27.