Brad Pitt dodges potential clash with Angelina Jolie at Venice Film Festival, enjoys red carpet

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie's Venice Film Festival appearances carefully timed.

Brad Pitt has avoided an uncomfortable encounter with his estranged wife, Angelina Jolie, as he made his way to the Venice International Film Festival.

Just days after Jolie’s film, Maria, premiered in the city, Pitt arrived with his close friend and co-star George Clooney.

The 60-year-old actor exuded classic Hollywood charm as he stepped off a water taxi alongside Clooney.

The duo was dressed to impress as they prepared for the premiere of their film, Wolfs, which is set to screen on Sunday night.

Meanwhile, Jolie, who recently revealed the emotional toll of her ongoing divorce from Pitt, had her film debut on Thursday.

The former couple remains embroiled in a legal battle over their French estate, Château Miraval, and the custody of their six children.

According to artistic director Alberto Barbera, the scheduling was meticulously planned to ensure that the former couple would not cross paths.

In an exclusive comment to Vanity Fair, Barbera explained, "shewill be attending on the first day, Thursday, August 29, and will leave immediately afterward to head to the Telluride Film Festival in Colorado.

Brad, on the other hand, will arrive only on Saturday. There’s no chance they will encounter each other at the Lido."