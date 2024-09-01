Prince Harry faces stark warning over possible return to Royal Family

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are not said to be seeking a permanent return

A potential return of Prince Harry to the royal family would create "a lot of problems" for both him and the Firm, according to Richard Fitzwilliams.



The royal commentator shared his thoughts with Dawn Neesom on GB News, discussing the possibility of the Duke being welcomed back into the royal fold after reports emerged that he may be exploring his options.

Speaking on GB News, Fitzwilliams advised all parties against such a development.

“I think it will present a lot of challenges”, he said.

“We have got to be clear. When it comes to reconciliation, if it’s possible, that is to be welcomed.

“But when it comes to returning, what exactly does he mean? There’s no doubts he has been over twice and the optics have been strange.

“On the second time, they didn’t find time for him to speak to his father. If there’s going to be a return to royal duties, you really have got to be sure about what you’re dealing with.

“They ruthlessly betrayed the Royal Family for years. It’s fine when it comes to mending a rift, but actual senior working royals, you have got a lot of problems and I don’t see it.”

Dawn Neesom pointed out a “fly in the ointment”, Meghan Markle, who has long struggled to be on good terms with other members of the Royal Family.

“There are rumours he doesn’t want Harry at his future Coronation, but that is a long way ahead”, he said.

“So far as Meghan is concerned, I would have thought she is at home in California. It’s pretty chilly for her here.”

The Duke of Sussex is said to be reaching out to familiar faces in a bid to address the increasing distance between him and the royal fold.

The couple are not said to be seeking a permanent return, according to the report.

A source told The Mail on Sunday: “Harry is turning away from all sorts of Hollywood publicists and is seeking counsel from his old friends and associates.

“He is clearly reaching out thinking, ‘I need to do something different because what I'm doing is clearly not working’. In short, he is rethinking the way he operates.”

It was even suggested in the report that Harry would be open to taking up “very low-key royal duties”.



