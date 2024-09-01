Pippa Middleton, James Matthews receive appreciation for successful business venture

The couple live in Bucklebury Farm Park in Berkshire

Pippa Middleton and James Matthews have received praise for their "lucrative business endeavour," according to a property expert who spoke exclusively to GB News.

Princess Kate's younger sister, Pippa, and her hedge-fund billionaire husband, James, have transformed the lodge at their Bucklebury Farm Park home in Berkshire into a venue for parties, events, and Pilates classes.

The couple purchased 72 acres of land in Berkshire for £1.5 million in 2020, and by 2024, they had opened the lodge for social gatherings and fitness activities.

Royal commentator Richard Eden previously wrote in The Mail: "Carole's son-in-law, James Matthews, bought Bucklebury Farm in Berkshire for £1.5million in 2020.

"Now, I hear, he's opening its lodge for parties, as well as events and even Pilates."

Liam Gretton, a Bespoke Estate Agent from Wirral, spoke exclusively to GB News about Pippa and James's decision to open up their Bucklebury home for parties.

He said: “Like many families post-COVID, people have re-evaluated what they want from their homes.

“The pandemic has inspired a shift towards properties that offer more space, privacy, and connection to nature.

“Pippa and James are no different, however with their lifestyle, they have the means to seek a larger, more open space than the average person moving home.

“Bucklebury Farm provides them with the ideal setting to enjoy an expansive outdoor area, offering their family a healthier and calmer environment compared to the hustle and bustle of London.

“This move reflects a wider trend throughout the country that families are prioritising space and their quality of life, especially those who can afford to do so."

Gretton estimated the potential revenue Pippa and James could be making from this endeavour.

He added: “The potential revenue from the lodge at Bucklebury Farm depends on how the space is utilised.

“If the lodge is leveraged for corporate meetings, photo shoots, pop-up shops or galleries, talks, classes, or demonstration seminars, it can generate significant income.

“The lodge is situated in a setting that enhances its appeal for these types of events.

“Additionally, offering a hot-desking facility would attract small or travelling businesses, providing another revenue stream.

“The exact figures would vary based on usage frequency and demand, however given the lodge's versatility and location, it could be a lucrative business endeavour.”