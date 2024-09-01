Prince William skips major royal event as Prince Harry attends solo

Despite a recent attempt at reconciliation during their uncle Sir Robert Fellowes' memorial service, Prince William and Prince Harry are set to remain estranged as they head to New York later this month.



Sources reveal that the brothers will avoid crossing paths in the Big Apple, even though a high-profile event is planned to honor their late mother, Princess Diana.

Harry will make a solo appearance at the Diana Award event, part of his ongoing efforts to promote his patronages and philanthropic projects.

His visit to Manhattan coincides with UN General Assembly High-Level Week and Climate Week, which runs from September 22 to September 29.

In contrast, William has opted out of the Earthshot Innovation Summit at the Plaza Hotel on September 24—a key event that would have placed him in New York at the same time.

Instead, he is expected to send a video message, further distancing himself from the potential for a face-to-face encounter with his brother.

A source has expressed disappointment over the ongoing rift between Prince William and Prince Harry, lamenting that the brothers are unable to reconcile for an event honoring their mother, Princess Diana.

"It’s a shame that the brothers can’t put everything behind them for an event remembering their mother," the source said.

"But it looks like William won’t be making his way to New York this month as he already has other plans in place."

Meanwhile, the Diana Award is celebrating its 25th year by leading a significant event with Prince Harry in New York.

Announcing the occasion on X, the Diana Award shared, "We are delighted to be leading an event with Prince Harry," highlighting that it will be driven by young people addressing the most pressing issues of their generation.

The statement, attributed to CEO Dr. Tessy Ojo, was accompanied by a photo of Harry.