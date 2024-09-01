Blake Lively defends herself amid 'It Ends With Us' controversy

Blake Lively finally reacts to It Ends With Us backlash in rare update

Blake Lively is reportedly hiding behind a fan's review following It Ends With Us feud.

The 36-year-old actress, who portrays Lily Bloom in the adaptation of Colleen Hoover's novel of the same name, took to her Instagram Stories on Sunday, September 1, to share a glimpse of her character.

The Gossip Girl alum reposted a review on her Stories that read, "Blake Lively excels in portraying Lily's transformation"

This follows accusations that the actress mishandled domestic violence portrayals in the film and used her fame to belittle interviewers in past conversations.

Previously, her brother-in-law Bart Johnson, who is widely known for portraying Coach Jack Bolton in High School Musical, jumped into her rescue following It Ends With Us controversy.

The actor said at the time, “I’m really sorry you feel that way. I’m sure you have a huge heart and want the best. I can promise you the truth has not come out yet. Blake worked harder on this film than anything I’ve seen her do my entire life. Because it meant so much to her.”

His reply came in response to a critic's comment on Lively's take on the social issue, which read, “Shame she’s so set on promoting happiness in a domestic violence setting without any regard for any victims. Disappointing from Blake."

The film first premiered on August 9, making headlines immediately after for its worldwide acclaim.