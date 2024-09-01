Princess Anne reveals unique career ambition after earning HGV licence

Princess Anne reveals practical career choice linked to her HGV Licence.

Princess Anne, in a 1983 interview with Michael Parkinson and her then-husband Mark Phillips, shared an intriguing glimpse into her life outside the royal spotlight.



When asked what she would do if she were a commoner for a day, Anne expressed a desire to drive a lorry—a wish she still holds true today.

Reflecting on her earlier comment, Anne clarified, "I think it was more precise than that.

I was considering earning my living by driving, and with my HGV licence, I don’t mind spending time on my own behind the wheel."

She went on to explain the appeal of such a life, noting, "You could run your own life that way.

You could put in a lot of hours for a period and then enjoy some free time afterward. It wouldn’t be such a bad way of doing things."

In a recently uncovered 1981 documentary, Princess Anne: Her Working Life, she sheds light on the stringent rules that govern the conduct of Royal Family members during official duties.

"You must be nice and bright and cheerful," Anne emphasized, "even if you may not necessarily feel like it."



Typically accompanied by her husband, Sir Timothy Laurence, she noted, "On official engagements, what you require is a companion."