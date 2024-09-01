WWE star reveals himself as Swiftie: 'She is the biggest star on planet'

Baron Corbin recalls meeting Taylor Swift for the first time

Taylor Swift's fan and WWE star Baron Corbin revealed that he met his favourite popstar and dished on details of their meeting.

The professional wrestler had great things to say about the Anti-hero hit maker in an interview with TV Insider.

He noted that she was “so humble” when they met for the first the first time at a Kansas City Chiefs game last season.

Notably, Swift had attended the game to support boyfriend Travis Kelce.

When Corbin was asked to comment on meeting Swift in an interview with TV Insider on August 29. “It’s wild. The magnitude that she brings to everything and anything. It was awesome," he said.

The 39-year-old sportsman noted that the biggest “takeaway” for him was that “when you are around her, she doesn’t act like a star. She acts like a normal amazing person. She is very sweet.”

The WWE star’s meeting with the Lover songstress was captured in a picture he posted of the them at a Chiefs game on X, formerly Twitter on Dec. 10 2023, which went viral at the time.

Swift and Kelce had reportedly been publicly dating for three months at the time.

“Come back crew let’s go! #ChiefsKingdom,” Corbin captioned the post.

The former football player continued to praise the Grammy-winning singer in the interview, saying, “As soon as I was introduced to her, she gives you a big hug. Then you’re like, ‘This is crazy. She is the biggest star on the planet right now.’”

Reflecting on his meeting, he added, “To see someone so humble and how they carry themselves in that way, it’s nice to see. It really teaches you that when people have an ego they shouldn’t. You look at how the biggest star in the world acts. You should be the same.”