Angelina Jolie forced to live in LA amid Brad Pitt's messy divorce

Angelina Jolie, 49, is eager to leave Los Angeles, but her ongoing divorce from Brad Pitt, 60, is keeping her rooted in the city.



In a rare interview with The Hollywood Reporter, she shared, "I'm [in Los Angeles] from a divorce."

However, she's looking forward to freedom once her kids turn 18, saying, "But as soon as [my kids are] 18, I'll be able to leave."

The Maleficent star filed for divorce from Pitt in 2016, and they were declared single in 2019.

However, their divorce is still not finalised due to ongoing disputes over child custody of their 16-year-old twins, Vivienne and Knox, and the division of shared assets, including their French winery, Château Miraval.

The couple also has four older children: Maddox, Pax, Zahara, and Shiloh.

Jolie wants her children to enjoy a sense of normalcy and "privacy" as they enter young adulthood.

“When you have a big family, you want them to have privacy, peace, safety,” she continued to the outlet. “I have a house now to raise my children, but sometimes this place can be … that humanity that I found across the world is not what I grew up with here.”

Following her upcoming move, the actress intends to dedicate a lot of time to her humanitarian work in Cambodia.

“I’ll spend time visiting my family members wherever they may be in the world,” she noted.