Brittany Cartwright gives rare update on podcast future with ex Jax Taylor

Brittany Cartwright released first podcast after filing for divorce

Brittany Cartwright made big announcement about the future of her podcast with Jax Taylor.

The Valley star released her first podcast without estranged husband this Saturday, August 31, revealing to fans about how the exes will be recording their podcasts following their split.

Cartwright explained that the podcast will continue per schedule but they will be recording it separately.

The reality star, 35, addressed the divorce filing, telling fans, “I'm sure everyone listening has seen the news online by now,” and added that she would like to keep the matter as private as she can.

She prefaced her discussion by giving a disclaimer that she is not sharing this to gain sympathy, acknowledging that "this is the life I chose and I'm so fortunate in many ways, but I will always want to be real with y'all.”

The Kentucky native then went on to explain that this week’s “rewind” episode contains some of the now former couple’s “best memories together from the past.”

The latest episode of When Reality Hits with Jax and Brittany comes after Cartwright filed for divorce on Tuesday, August 27, as per the legal documents obtained by People.



The documents list the couple’s date of separation as January 24 and cite "irreconcilable differences" as the reason for the final decision.

Cartwright finally filed for divorce after almost six months of her seperation with Taylor.

“I love you guys and just hang in there with me. Thank you,” she concluded.