Selena delights lucky fans with surprise gesture:‘People’s princess’

Selena Gomez wins hearts with rare gesture

Selena Gomez captivates fans with heartfelt gesture after Only Murders in the Building premiere.



The Love On hitmaker recently made a surprise appearance at Telluride High School to support a local volleyball team after they publicly demanded her to attend the event.

Gomez visited the school over the weekend while she was in town to promote her film Emilia Perez.

The former Disney star shared heartwarming moments on Instagram, giving a rare glimpse into her surprise performance of the national anthem at a school, where students had requested her presence.



Referencing her visit to the school, Selena wrote in the caption, "They asked!! Couldn’t help it, it’s my first time in Telluride!"

Fans thronged the comments section, heaping on praises for the multi-hyphenate star.

One fan commented, "the people's princess"

Another chimed in, adding, "You have the kindest heart ever"

A third enthused, "Such a great surprise for the kids of Telluride"

Another wrote, "omg so cute i'm sure you made their day"

Gomez recently starred in season four of Only Murders in the Building, which premiered on Tuesday, August 27.