Michael McCary's emotional return to Boyz II Men: 'It's coming'

Michael McCary, the fourth member of Boyz II Men, made a surprise appearance onstage with his former group on August 30, 21 years after leaving due to health issues.

Although he didn't perform with them during the penultimate show of their Las Vegas residency, he hinted at a possible reunion, saying, "There will be another day that we'll all be onstage together, trust me. It's coming, and I love these guys."

McCary, 52, has been dealing with back problems for two decades and was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis.

His health issues and rumoured conflicts led to his departure from the group in 2003, and he has since kept a low profile. In 2016, McCary revealed his diagnosis on the reality show Iyanla, Fix My Life.

On Friday, Shawn Stockman, a member of Boyz II Men, tried to put an end to the long-standing rumours surrounding Michael McCary's departure from the group.

“Let me tell you something, all of that s--- is wrong. All of it [is] inaccurate, 100%,” he said before inviting McCary onstage. “Yes, have we had our disagreements? Yes. Have we had our share of differences? Yes. But this man is still our brother and will always be our brother ’til the day we die.”