Jennifer Lopez appears unbothered in first outing after Ben Affleck divorce

Jennifer Lopez attended in event in California alone

Jennifer Lopez kept a straight face as she was spotted outside for the first time after divorce from Ben Affleck.

The Marry Me actress was photographed stepping out of her car for an event on Friday, August 30, in Beverly Hills, California.

She wore a white cut-out halter top, wide-leg denim pants, pink-tinted sunglasses and chunky high heels, accessorising her look with a crocodile handbag and plenty of jewellery, including rings and bracelets.

This was reportedly the first time J. Lo stepped out in public after she filed for divorce from now estranged husband Affleck. The Gigli actors’ split came after two years of marriage. Lopez noted “irreconcilable differences” to be the reason for their break up.

The pair tied the knot on July 17th, 2022, in Las Vegas, after rekindling their romance two decades later. Lopez and Affleck were first engaged in 2002 but broke it off days before the wedding.

Notably, a source told People on Thursday, August 22, that the couple was hopeful while giving their romance a second shot. They added that Lopez and Affleck “really loved each other” and “it happened quickly.”

"They were really going to give it a try, and they did," the insider added.

However, things did not pan out the way Lopez and Affleck had hoped.