Kate Middleton supports Prince William’s mission with new message

Kate Middleton has always proved herself to be a big supporter of her husband’s endeavours and the future Queen seemed to have doubled down on the vision Prince William has.

The Prince of Wales has been dedicated to his passion project, Earthshot Prize, in which he further supports his father, King Charles’ advocacy to protect the environment.

Kensington Palace on Monday, shared a special video of Kate making a solo visit to Lake District last month with a group of young Scouts. In the video, Kate was seen exploring the outdoors and reflecting an important life lesson, especially the importance of have a connection to nature.

Kate, who underwent a nine-month cancer treatment, shared how nature has a “spiritual” connection to her, also emphasising the importance of protecting these spaces.

“Spending time in the natural world provides a sense of balance and belonging. For young people, access to nature is so important for helping to build confidence, self-belief, life skills, and a sense of perspective,” the message read alongside the clip of Kate’s message. “That is why organisations like @scouts are so important. #SkillsForLife.”

The message is similar to the one Earthshot Prize promotes. The initiative was founded by William to regenerate the planet with game-changing innovations that could repair our it.

It also gives a glimpse of what the future reign would like for William and Kate and what issues would be taking priority once they take the power.