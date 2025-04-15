Meghan Markle releases second episode of podcast after major Spotify win

Meghan Markle releases second episode of podcast after big win on Spotify

Meghan Markle reconnected with an old friend who is a founder of non-profit organisations in a newly released episode of Confessions of a Female Founder.

The Duchess of Sussex expressed her excitement as she released the second episode of her podcast series featuring the founder of Girls Who Code and Moms First founder, Reshma Saujani.

Taking to Instagram, the former Suits actress re-shared a video clip posted on her podcast partner Lemonada Media's page.

Meghan wrote, "It was my pleasure to reconnect with her [Reshma Saujani] and dig into real talk about building, balancing and breaking through! (With babies, no less). How’s that for some alliteration?"

Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet's mother met Resham years ago when Girls Who Code was expanding into the UK.

The leading ladies sat down for a significant talk about "redesigning workplaces for women and how to make the hard choice to put your health (and yourself) before your work."

Notably, Meghan announced a new podcast episode on social media after she marked a major win on Spotify.

It is pertinent to note that the first episode of Confessions of a Female Founder made it to the top 10 podcast list on the streaming giant.

Not only that, the same episode, in which Meghan talked with the founder of renowned dating app, Bumble, Whitney Wolfe Herd, bagged second position in the top business podcast chart on the globally known audio streaming platform.