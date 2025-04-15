Eric Dane looks unrecognizable in latest outing after ALS diagnosis

Grey's Anatomy star Eric Dane spotted in rare outing post recent ALS update

Grey's Anatomy star Eric Dane, the famed McSteamy, has been spotted in recent appearance after revealing ALS diagnosis - but his sighting has sent a pang of sadness among fans.

The 52-year-old who was once known for being the handsome hunk, Dr. Mark Sloan, has changed drastically.

As Daily Mail reported, the actor now appears to be a 'shadow of his former self'.

The Euphoria actor was lately snapped while visiting a friend in Los Angeles.

The disease-stricken actor who donned loose cream cardigan over a white t-shirt and beige slacks looked 'frail and thin'.

The outlet reported that Ellen Pompeo's former costar was even seen being 'propped up' by his male friend.

For the unversed, The Last Ship actor had revealed around a week ago to People magazine that he has been diagnosed with ALS.

The Fixer alum expressed gratitude for having 'loving family' by his side as he navigated the 'next chapter' in his life.

Moreover, following his health update the Urban Legend star also recounted the 'luxuries of life' seemingly hinting at the things the couple is grateful for.