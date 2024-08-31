Jamie Foxx stands out in bright orange jacket, engages with fans

Jamie Foxx reveals near-death medical ordeal during 'Back in Action' shoot.

Jamie Foxx turned heads in Malibu on Friday, stepping out in a bright orange jacket as he warmly signed autographs for fans, following his recent revelations about his mystery illness.

The actor and singer attended the Malibu Chili Cook Off with friends and family, where he looked upbeat and energized.

Foxx completed his stylish look with a white fedora, a black Celine T-shirt, white trainers, and a sleek black cross-body bag, while lightly tinted sunglasses added a cool finishing touch.

In July, the Not Another Church movie star finally opened up about the mysterious hospitalization that left fans concerned back in April 2023.



Foxx revealed about his harrowing medical ordeal that left him hospitalized and fighting for his life while filming Back in Action with Cameron Diaz in Atlanta.

The Oscar- and Grammy-winner revealed that the crisis began with a severe headache, which prompted him to ask for Advil.

But what followed was a three-week period of unconsciousness, with him recalling that he "was gone for 20 days."

The Ray star admitted he had no memory of what happened during that time, leaving fans in shock as he shared his near-death experience.

Later, at the Critics Choice Association's event in December 2023, he made his first public appearance since the health scare, where he accepted the Vanguard Award with an emotional 12-minute speech.

Visibly moved, the actor confessed that just six months prior, he had been unable to walk.

Although he refrained from revealing specifics of the medical emergency, Foxx described his experience as seeing "the tunnel but not the light," marking a powerful moment of survival and gratitude.