Brad Pitt and Ines de Ramon make a splash with romantic Venice canal ride

Brad Pitt and Ines de Ramon shine on day four of Venice Film Festival.

Brad Pitt and his girlfriend Ines de Ramon turned heads with their impeccable style as they arrived on the sun-drenched fourth day of the Venice Film Festival on Saturday.

The actor set to debut his new film Wolfs with George Clooney at the prestigious event, made a bold statement in vibrant yellow plaid trousers.

He paired the eye-catching pants with a crisp white shirt, yellow loafers, and classic aviator sunglasses.

Ines who has been dating the Hollywood star since late 2022, complemented her partner’s look with effortless elegance.

Both sported shades to shield from the sun, adding a touch of glamour to their striking appearance.

The Venice Film Festival’s fourth day was brimming with star-studded moments as Brad Pitt and Ines de Ramon showcased their romance with a charming dockside stroll and a sweet display of affection in a water taxi.

Meanwhile, George Clooney and his glamorous wife Amal enjoyed a romantic boat ride of their own.

The 63-year-old actor looked suave in the sunny weather, while Amal turned heads in a chic floral co-ord featuring a pair of eye-catching shorts and a matching top.



Also making waves was Nicole Kidman styled in a brown plaid blazer layered over a classic white T-shirt and jeans.

The actress shielded her eyes behind stylish shades and rounded off her casual yet chic ensemble with comfy trainers, proving that simplicity and elegance go hand in hand.