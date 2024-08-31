Prince Harry rejoining Firm could be 'disastrous move'

William and Harry both attended a memorial service for their mother’s brother-in-law on Thursday.

Prince Harry rejoining the royal family would spell trouble for both him and the Firm, according to royal commentator Angela Levin.

Since stepping back from royal duties with Meghan Markle in 2020, Harry has launched a series of sharp criticisms against Royal Family members through books, interviews, and documentaries.

This has raised doubts about the likelihood of his reconciliation with the family. On GB News, Levin expressed that such a move would not be beneficial.

“I don’t think it’s that easy. I think they would do much worse”, she said.

“You can’t trust him, that’s the trouble. He has sold anything that has been said to him.

“King Charles has to be fearful that he has this cancer and he can’t have anything that upsets him. He can’t have Harry coming back with all these demands.

“We need Harry to go back to the old Harry, which I don’t think will happen. He is hardened.

“He was actually known to sort out problems in the Royal Family. He doesn’t do that anymore.”

It comes after it was revealed the Prince of Wales and Duke of Sussex both attended a memorial service for their mother’s brother-in-law Lord Robert Fellowes on Thursday.

The duke flew from his home in the US to be in the same room as his brother for the first time this year.

The memorial service took place at St Mary’s Church in Snettisham, Norfolk, close to the royal Sandringham Estate.

According to the Sun, the brothers “kept their distance” at the service and were not seen speaking to each other.

The pair’s ongoing rift has meant the pair have not been seen together in the UK since 2023.

The duke visited the UK to see his father, King Charles, earlier this year upon learning of his cancer diagnosis.

During his brief trip, Harry is understood not to have met with his brother.