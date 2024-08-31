'SNL' alum Victoria Jackson ‘not sad’ despite incurable tumor diagnosis

Victoria Jackson revealed in her YouTube video that she may have only about three years to live

Victoria Jackson has no regrets about her life before the incurable cancer diagnosis, having already fulfilled all her dreams.

In an interview with PEOPLE, the former Saturday Night Live member opened up about her life following her health diagnosis.

"My two daughters and my four grandchildren, they came over this weekend, and they were like, 'Are you sad? Are you scared?'" she recalled her family asking how she was feeling. "And I thought, 'Well, I’m not sad. … Why am I not sad?'"



"Because I don’t miss anything in their childhoods," the SNL alum explained. "I video every day of my daughter’s lives. … And I don’t miss one thing with my grandchildren: tap [dance] recitals, acting shows, ever."

In addition to enjoying every facet of life with her family, Jackson, 65, added "every dream" she’s "ever had," including, visiting Paris and appearing on TV, she has already achieved it.

The comedian, who earlier this month revealed via her YouTube video that her cancer has returned and she may have only about three years to live, was part of the NBC comedy sketch show from 1986 to 1992.