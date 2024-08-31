Princess Diana's words about Prince Harry: 'A different character altogether'

Princess Diana, who tragically died in 1997 Paris car crash at the age of 36, once called her youngest son Prince Harry a "different character altogether" while admiring Prince William as "enthusiastic" about things.



Princess Diana - who's 27th anniversary of her death is today (August 31) - has given inside about the two different personalities her sons William and Harry, who are at loggerheads these days.

Speaking in an ITN interview, which went viral on social media platforms, the People's Princess revealed that her eldest William is an enthusiast while Harry likes to observe things.



"Do you find already that Prince William has a will of his own?," Interviewer Alastair Burnet asked in the 1985 clip. To which the princess responded as saying: "Well he certainly does, he's a typical three-year-old, I work with three-year-olds, he's very enthusiastic about things, pushes himself right into it, he's not at all shy."

While describing Harry's personality in her own words, Diana said: "Harry is more quiet and just watches, whether he copies William we wait and see but he's a different character altogether."

William was a toddler while Harry was just a baby at the time of interview.



A new docuseries has been announced that will examine the 1997 Paris car accident that ended Diana’s life at just 36 years old. The series, called "Who Killed Diana?", will reportedly explore the circumstances surrounding the death of Harry and William's mother.