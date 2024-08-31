Angelina Jolie's intense preparation for Maria Callas role unveiled

Angelina Jolie's hidden softness revealed at film festival

Angelina Jolie, known for her tough movie roles, showed a softer side at the Venice Film Festival.



The 49-year-old actress revealed that she's not as tough as the characters she plays.

The Maleficent star feels a connection to Maria Callas' vulnerable side.

During a Venice Film Festival panel, Jolie shared that she relates to the opera singer, whom she's playing in the Netflix film Maria, through Callas' softer qualities.

"I think the way I related to her may be a surprise - probably the part of her that's extremely soft," Jolie declared.

"And she doesn't have room in the world to be as soft as she truly was, and as emotionally open as she truly was."

The Lara Croft: Tomb Raider star's emotional response to the standing ovation for her film Maria at the Venice Film Festival hinted at the challenges of fame and expressing vulnerability.

After shedding tears during the eight-minute applause, Jolie shared her intense preparation for the role of Maria Callas.

To authentically portray the opera singer, Jolie spent nearly seven months training her voice to sing opera, driven by a desire to meet the expectations of Callas' fans.

Through this process, the actress developed a deeper understanding of the term "diva," often associated with negative connotations. Her dedication to capturing Callas' essence showcases Jolie's commitment to authenticity in her performance.

Jolie's connection to the role and emotional journey was evident in her tearful response to the ovation, highlighting the impact of portraying Callas on her own life.