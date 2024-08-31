Jennifer Lopez plots revenge after Ben Affleck’s insulting move

Jennifer Lopez is seemingly fuming over how Ben Affleck insulted her on their second wedding anniversary and is already plotting a big revenge.

The On the Floor singer, who filed for divorce from the Air director on the second anniversary of their second wedding in Georgia, with a hefty divorce settlement after she learned of his shocking antics.

Affleck seemingly spent his Vegas wedding anniversary to Lopez with his ex-wife Jennifer Garner, which left the singer enraged for insulting her this way, according to an insider.

“J. Lo is vowing to make Ben rue the day he decided to make her look like a loser!” the source told In Touch Weekly.

The insider shared, at the time, Lopez was still holding out hope that she could repair her marriage to Affleck despite the fact that the actor had purchased a bachelor pad.

Lopez was also aware that Affleck had been hanging out with Garner. However, what really ticked off the Marry Me actress was how Affleck’s attitude had changed as he flew from California to Connecticut with Garner to drop their daughter Violet to college together.

In the photos obtained by multiple outlets, the Gone Girl actor was seen all smiles with Garner, which made Lopez “upset.”

The source claims that now the singer has plans to “request a staggering settlement, as the pair didn’t sign a prenup.”

Affleck and Lopez had rekindled their two-decade old romance in 2021 and things escalated quickly in their whirlwind reconciliation and got married the next year.

Although, the romance couldn’t last since they separated before their second anniversary.