Travis Kelce's first paycheck: How he spent it

Kylie Kelce revealed that her brother, Travis Kelce, spent his first NFL paycheck on a pair of Marty McFly shoes, a nod to the iconic character from the Back to the Future movies.



She disclosed during an appearance on the WIP Midday Show, confidently stating that it was Travis, not her husband Jason Kelce, who made the nostalgic purchase.

She added, "I'll tell you what, early on when we were dating, Travis came into town. I think with the Marty McFly shoes into Philly. I didn't have a chance to meet Travis that time, but Jason told me after the fact how much of a hard time he gave Travis after Travis divulged how much he had spent on the shoes."

Kylie, 31, playfully poked fun at her brother Travis's extravagant purchase of Marty McFly-inspired sneakers, which were popularised by Michael J. Fox's character in Back to the Future Part II.

The shoes, infamous for their self-lacing feature, were a coveted item, but Kylie thought her husband Jason Kelce's teasing over the price Travis paid was "warranted."

She quipped, "He deserved a little flack for that one," acknowledging that while the shoes were "so cool," the price tag was questionable.

Taylor Swift beau's indulgent purchase of Nike Air MAG 'Marty McFly' sneakers isn't a new revelation.

Last May, on his podcast New Heights, co-hosted with brother Jason, Travis shared the story of how he splurged on the luxury shoes.

"I had my eyes on a pair of size 13 Nike Air MAG 'Marty McFlys' — the coolest shoes that I'd ever seen in my life," Travis, 34, reminisced. "As soon as I got my check, I immediately went online and sourced them."

He confessed, "I had always wanted those shoes," and they held a special nostalgic value for him.