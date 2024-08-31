Justin Bieber 'in tears' as he visits church after son’s arrival

Justin Bieber was overcome with emotion in his solo outing

Justin Bieber was overwhelmed by emotion as he took a solo trip to the church following the birth of his first child.

The Grammy-winning singer was spotted leaving the church in Beverly Hills, California, on Thursday, August 29, as he dressed incognito for the private outing.

In photos obtained by Page Six, the Baby singer, 30, was seen wearing a grey hoodie, with the hood up, a green beanie underneath, black casual sweatpants and Louis Vuitton slippers and also wore a beige KN-95 mask.

According to a witness’ report, the church service was about loving children and the popstar was visibly moved and sentimental listening to it.

The outing comes just days after the he and wife Hailey announced the arrival of their baby boy, Jack Blues Bieber. The couple had shared a sweet photo of their new-born's tiny little foot held gently by the new momma.

In the caption, the new parents also shared the initials of their bundle of joy, revealing that little Jack shares his initials with father Justin, grandad Jeremy Bieber and some other family members.

The Sorry hit maker is “already a great dad,” an inside source told People Magazine following the announcement, adding that the couple is “overjoyed” by the news.

For the unversed, Justin and Hailey first revealed the pregnancy news early May this year, when the model had already been six months pregnant.