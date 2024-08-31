Lauren Sánchez ‘proud' of son Evan's first solo helicopter flight

Lauren Sánchez celebrates son's solo helicopter flight

Lauren Sánchez couldn’t seem to be more “proud” of her son, Evan.



The philanthropist and children's book author, who is a pilot herself, took to Instagram to celebrate the milestone moment in Evan’s life and shared an album that featured a video of her 18-year-old son, taking off by himself for the very first time.

“I can’t believe my baby soled a helicopter today,” Sánchez wrote in the caption of the photo-video carousel.

“There’s a special kind of trust that comes when you watch your kid take off on their own for the first time,” she further wrote.

“It’s about letting go, but also knowing they’re more than ready. It’s terrifying, exhilarating, and so deeply rewarding all at once.”

“Today wasn’t just about a solo flight, it was the beginning of something bigger, @evan_whitesell took a step forward into his own story,” she concluded her post mentioning Evan’s Instagram account. “So proud you [sic].”

The post also included a picture of the news anchor’s sign marking the milestone on Evan’s t-shirt in writing, which read “Evan first solo 8/29/24”, along with a picture of the son and daughter posing side by side, all smiles.

The “proud” mother shared Evan, along with another teenager, with ex-husband and top Hollywood agent Patrick Whitesell. She also shares son Nikko Gonzales, 23, with retired football player Tony Gonzales.