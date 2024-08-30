Kylie Jenner ‘super strict’ about nannies’ work schedule

Kylie Jenner's nannies work 12-hour shifts: Source

Kylie Jenner is super strict about her nannies work schedule.



A source spilled to Life & Style magazine, “The nannies work 12-hour shifts.”

The insider revealed that The Kardashians star reportedly had two people with her to take care of her two children.

“They have hardly any work-life balance,” said an insider.

The source told the outlet, “It’s extreme, and on top of that, Kylie is super strict about everything from sleep schedules to what her children eat.”

“She’ll say the exact number of grapes Stormi should be given for a snack!” remarked an insider.

Speaking with British Vogue, Kylie shared, “I was 19 when I got pregnant, 20 when I had her. It was wild.”

The makeup mogul further said, “Looking back at it, I give myself more empathy and grace.”

“But when I was a teenager, even my family were like: 'You aren't that young.' I think maybe I carried myself [a certain way] or I'd already been working for ten years,” explained the 27-year-old.

Kylie noted, “It didn't hit me [straight away]. But it was a huge life change.”

The media personality confessed, “I have to remind my friends who don’t have kids all the time, who are like: ‘Let’s do this in the morning!’, that I have children.”

“Letting go of your selfishness and your freedom at a very young age,” she continued.

Kylie added, “I don’t think we realise how selfish we are as human beings until we have children. But, you know, that is also the biggest pro.”