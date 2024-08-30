Taylor Swift 'really interested' in football, reveals Travis Kelce’s pal Patrick Mahomes

Patrick Mahomes praises Taylor Swift for 'drawing up' football plays

Taylor Swift is genuinely interested in football, revealed Travis Kelce’s teammate and best friend Patrick Mahomes.



Speaking to Chris Simms for a new NFL on NBC interview on August 29, Patrick said, “Meeting Taylor, realising how genuine and cool she is... that's been special to me, because like you said [she's] the most famous person in the world.”

Patrick told Chris, “She's really interested in football, she asks a lot of great questions.”

“She's already drawing up plays so we might have to put one in,” revealed the football star.

For the unversed, Taylor sparked dating rumours with Travis after she attended his first Chiefs game against the Chicago Bears on September 24, 2023.

Elsewhere in the interview, Patrick revealed that Taylor’s interest in the sport really impacted the women.

“I think it's been cool to see the girls and the women that have really embraced watching football,” remarked quarterback.

Patrick added, “I know being a girl dad how cool it is for me... to see these little girls, these daughters and how much they're loving spending time with their dad watching football.”

Earlier in a December 2023 interview with CBS Mornings, Patrick gushed over Taylor, saying, “She’s top-tier at her profession, and to see how she drives and she becomes that.”

He also disclosed that everybody “stayed away” once Travis started dating Taylor and “just let Travis do what he was doing”.

“He started bringing Taylor around, and he realised how cool of a person she was, and she is, and so for us, there were a couple of jokes here and there at the beginning," he stated at the time.