Angelina Jolie sets record straight on dating rumours

Angelina Jolie's relationship status revealed in latest update

Angelina Jolie is reportedly not seeking a romantic relationship following her tumultuous split from Brad Pitt.

The 49-year-old actress, who was thought to have struck up a relationship with the Carried Away hitmaker after they were spotted together on multiple occasions, is more than delighted to share a platonic relationship with the latter, whose real name is Kingslee James McLean Daley.

A source opened up to People Magazine, revealing the truth behind their bond, noting, "She and Akala are not dating. She is friends with him and his partner, Chanelle, who was also there."

In addition, another insider revealed that Angelina merely shares interests with Akala, confirming that there's nothing romantic to it.

The source added, "They share the same passion when it comes to social and humanitarian causes. ey did several collabs over the years that focus on global issues like human rights. Angie speaks very highly of him."

For the unversed, the actress filed for divorce from the Fight Club actor in 2016, citing instances of physical abuse later.

In a sporadic turn of events, a judge granted the former celebrity couple joint custody of their children in 2021.