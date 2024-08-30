Meghan Markle channels Kate Middleton's classic style amplifying Meghan-effect

Meghan Markle is once again harnessing the power of the "Meghan-effect," and it’s clear she’s taking a page from the Princess of Wales’s style book.



The Duchess was recently spotted with a Strathberry bag, echoing a moment from 2017 when the same bag flew off the shelves just 11 minutes after her photos hit the internet.

In a recent interview with the New York Times, she discussed the significant impact her style choices have on fashion brands.

She shared, "When I know there’s global attention on what I’m wearing, I choose to support designers I have strong relationships with and spotlight emerging brands that deserve more recognition.

It’s one of the most powerful things I can do—just by wearing a piece of jewelry or an accessory."

Much like Meghan Markle, Princess Kate has long been celebrated for her profound influence on fashion brands, leading to numerous sell-out items.

This impact is so significant that it has been dubbed the "Kate-effect," highlighting the economic boost she brings to the UK fashion industry, with past estimates placing it at a staggering £1 billion annually.



Meghan has similarly made waves in the fashion world, with her endorsement of brands such as Strathberry and Colombian designer Johanna Ortiz.

The Duchess of Sussex has been a prominent supporter of Ortiz, wearing her designs on several high-profile occasions, including the Women of Vision awards in May 2023.

She has also showcased Ortiz’s pieces on various international tours, including stops in Nigeria and Colombia, where the designer is based.