Jennifer Lopez's best pal follows in the singer's footsteps in surprising move

Jennifer Lopez's friend takes cue from singer amid split woes

Jennifer Lopez's best friend Leah Remini is finally calling it quits with her husband of 21 years.

The King of Queens actress and her longtime husband Angelo Pagan announced their split in a joint post on Instagram on Thursday, August 29.

The former couple wrote in the caption, "After 28 years together and 21 years of marriage, we have decided to file for divorce.

"So, the big question — why? To put it simply, we both changed, as people do, and we got used to playing roles that didn’t fit us anymore."

Characterizing their split as completely amicable, they continued, "We’ve been best friends for so many years. We are still celebrating holidays together, watching our favourite TV shows together, and gathering as a family."

Remini, who has devoted her crucial years to the CBS sitcom, shares one daughter with the salsa singer and actor.

During a casual sit-down on a 2019 episode of RuPaul's exclusive talk show, the Emmy award-winner recounted an instance from the past when she met with Pagan for the first time.

She jokingly told the outlet at the time, "I met him in a club. the location was L.A.'s Cuban restaurant and dance spot El Floridita. I saw him across the room and was like, 'Damn! What time do you get off?'"

For the unversed, the announcement of their split comes just days after Lopez made headlines by ending her two year marriage to Ben Affleck.