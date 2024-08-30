Chappell Roan cancels European tour dates due to 'scheduling conflicts'

Chappell Roan says she is 'heartbroken' over the cancellation of her Paris and Amsterdam shows

Chappell Roan has cancelled two of the upcoming European stops of her ongoing Midwest Princess Tour.

The Hot to Go hitmaker, 26, expressed her deep regret after making the “extremely hard decision” to cancel her Paris and Amsterdam shows — which were scheduled for September 3 and September 4 respectively — due to “scheduling conflicts.”

Additionally, Roan announced that her Berlin show — initially planned for August 31 — has been rescheduled to September 23, with extra tickets available starting August 30.

In a statement posted to her social media, Roan apologised to fans, saying, “I am so sorry & very disappointed :( I promise I will be back.”

She further expressed, “I’m heartbroken… thank you for understanding.”

Although Roan did not specify the exact reasons for the scheduling conflicts, her upcoming MTV VMAs debut on September 11 might be a factor.

Following her VMAs performance, she’s set to launch the European leg of her tour in Manchester on September 13, with subsequent stops in Glasgow, Dublin, and London, before concluding with the rescheduled Berlin show on September 23.