Ice T slams Law & Order: SVU’s ‘woke’ critic

Ice T paid no heed to one fan who called Law & Order: SVU “woke” and asked if there will be any betterment in the upcoming season.
The NBC procedural star was hit on social media with a question by a fan that if the new season would go “back to normal” as “it started to go woke.”
“What the F is Woke? lol Like I give a F***,” the rapper replied In a quoted post on X.
However, another fan added to the context, saying it was “tearing down my John Wayne statues and forcing me to erect a Spider-Man fountain that sprays gay beer on my lawn that turns it into astroturf.”
The actor quoted the message and replied again, writing, “That sounds Dope… F John Wayne.”
In a followup post on X, Ice T made clear that he stays “outta political sh**” and added, “Like I said before… The Blue Vs The Red… It’s GangBangin to me.”
Since 2000 (Season 2), Ice T has portrayed detective Odafin Tutuola in the Dick Wolf-created police drama.
He slated to reprise his role alongside Peter Scanavino, Octavio Pisano, and Mariska Hargitay in the series for Season 26.
Juliana Aidén Martínez, a new detective, and Kevin Kane, who plays detective Terry Bruno, have been promoted to series regular status for the upcoming season.
