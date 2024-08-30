Blake Lively's brother-in-law steps up to defend actress amid 'It Ends With Us' controversy

Bart Johnson Raves About Blake Lively’s Strengths.

Blake Lively's brother-in-law, Bart Johnson, has stepped into the spotlight to defend the actress amid the ongoing controversy surrounding her promotion of It Ends With Us.

Johnson, who is married to Lively’s older sister Robyn, took to Instagram to show his support and cryptically hint that "the truth has not come out yet."

While most of her inner circle, including husband Ryan Reynolds and close friend Taylor Swift, have stayed silent during this career turbulence, Johnson expressed his unwavering backing in a heartfelt birthday tribute to the Gossip Girl star.

The actor, best known for his role as Zac Efron’s dad in High School Musical, reminisced about their deep-rooted friendship and family bonds.

In his post, Johnson reflected on their long history, sharing: "My best friend for 30 years! Blake’s dad gave me a job teaching his teenage acting class after we worked together on my very first film, Mi Familia."

He continued, "We’ve shared countless stories from family trips and school chaperoning.

Most importantly, he helped me win over her older sister, who didn’t even know I existed for years after meeting Blake!"

In a heartfelt Instagram post, he lavished praise on the actress, highlighting her remarkable qualities amid recent controversies.

Johnson celebrated his long-standing friendship with Lively, calling her "kind, loving, committed, hard-working, and inspiring."