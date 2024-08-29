Jason Kelce reveals key ingredient of his and brother Travis Kelce's podcast success

Jason Kelce shares his secret to his and Travis Kelce's podcast success

Jason Kelce has recently spilled the secret of his successful New Heights podcast with his brother Travis Kelce.



Speaking on ESPN’S media day on August 28 per US WEEKLY, Jason said, “I think on the podcast, you get, first of all, an organic, loving relationship between two brothers. We’re honest with each other. And it comes across.”

“And we have good personalities that I think generally audience members appreciate, and like to want to watch and listen to, which I don’t know if I agree fully with that, but they’re there,” stated the 36-year-old.

Jason and Taylor Swift’s boyfriend started New Heights podcast in 2022 and now the siblings had signed a deal worth nine figures to move their third season to Wondery.

Jason explained, “I think that we’re very, very open people by nature, and I think that we share things, and we obviously are living exciting lives that people want to follow.”

“And then all that stuff helps … because the more people watch, the more money advertisers spend,” he continued.

Jason and Travis’ new deal with Amazon-owned podcast studio Wondery was reportedly announced on August 26.

In a press statement, the brothers said, “We couldn’t be more excited to team up with Wondery for the next phase of New Heights.”

“We love this show, and the fanbase that has grown with us over the last two seasons,” they remarked.

Jason and Travis noted, “Wondery understands the shared vision and will offer a wealth of experience and resources to take us to ‘New Heights!’”

“We are going to create some groundbreaking moments together through this partnership. We are thrilled to start Season 3 – see you soon, 92%ers!” added the siblings.