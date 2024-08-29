The Inbetweeners' star Joe Thomas hints at third part: 'movie will work'

'The Inbetweeners' star Joe Thomas says 'A movie, I think, works with the right idea'

Joe Thomas, known for his role in The Inbetweeners, has sparked excitement by discussing the possibility of reuniting with his co-stars for a third movie.

According to Deadline, Thomas hinted that he, along with Blake Harrison (Neil), James Buckley (Jay), and Simon Bird (Will), are exploring ideas for a new installment.

On a recent episode of the Always Be Comedy podcast, Thomas revealed that discussions about a potential third The Inbetweeners film have been ongoing.

"A movie, I think, works with the right idea. It would be challenging to do another series, just because of the timeline. But with the film, there are all sorts of options," Thomas said.

The actor, who portrayed Simon Cooper, also shared his thoughts on his enduring relationship with his former co-stars.

"We’re all still around, we’re all still in each other’s lives," Thomas noted. "We all still like each other. And if it was something that came up, I think we would want to do it."

The Inbetweeners began as a TV series on Channel 4’s E4 before transitioning to the big screen in 2011 with The Inbetweeners movie, which grossed $88.9 million worldwide. The sequel, released in 2014, earned $63.9 million.