Blake Lively faces backlash on another resurfaced interview

Blake Lively's faces backlash on another resurfaced interview

Blake Lively has sparked controversy after a 2014 interview with Vogue resurfaced, showing her claiming that she "laughed the hardest" through the film Shawshank Redemption.



Fans are divided over her response, with some criticizing her choice. In the clip, Lively answers the question, "Which movie you laughed the hardest through?" with a straight face, saying, Shawshank Redemption.

The film, released in 1994, tells the story of a banker sentenced to life in prison for murdering his wife, leaving many questioning Lively's reaction.

"Shawshank is one of my favorite movies but to LAUGH through it is INSANE! I cry literally every time I watch it," commented one user.

While someone else said: "Even as a joke I would not have picked Shawshank Redemption.

"Something like The Human Centipede or Silence of the Lambs would be better suited," they concluded.

Another added: "The Shawshank Redemption? I cried watching it." In her defence, someone else said: "Guys, is just sarcasm but badly delivered."

The Shallow star is reportedly worried about the impact of recent backstage drama on her career, following criticism from fans over her alleged behaviour towards co-star Justin Baldoni on the set of It Ends With Us.

The controversy surrounds claims of a feud between Lively and Baldoni, fueled by a lack of mutual support at the film's premiere and uneven social media interactions.

Sources suggest that creative disagreements during production led to Lively taking control of the film adaptation, with her husband Ryan Reynolds' involvement, resulting in Baldoni being excluded from producer credits and limiting the film's promotion.

This has led to accusations of "bullying" and concerns about Lively's reputation.