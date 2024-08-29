Jenna Ortega shines at 'Beetlejuice Beetlejuice' premiere in Venice

Jenna Ortega walked the red carpet at the Venice International Film Festival for the world premiere of Beetlejuice Beetlejuice.

She was joined by co-stars Winona Ryder, Michael Keaton, and Catherine O'Hara, who reprised their roles from the 1988 original, as well as director Tim Burton, who returned to helm the sequel.

In the new film picked up 36 years after the original, “The Deetz family returns home to Winter River after Charles Deetz’s unexpected death. Lydia’s (Ryder) life is turned upside down when her rebellious teenage daughter, Astrid (Ortega), discovers the mysterious model of the town in the attic and the portal to the Afterlife is accidentally opened, releasing Betelgeuse (Keaton).”

At a news conference at the festival, Ortega told reporters, “I just kind of tried to mind my business in the corner, making sure I didn’t rip off the lovely Winona’s work from back in the day.”

Early reviews from the Venice Film Festival are praising Beetlejuice Beetlejuice, with The Hollywood Reporter noting that the film's quick pace, lively atmosphere, and consistent humour suggest director Tim Burton's enthusiasm for revisiting the franchise.

Burton has said that making Beetlejuice Beetlejuice revitalised his passion for filmmaking after feeling disconnected from the industry.

The movie is expected to perform well at the box office, with projections suggesting it could open with up to $80 million when it hits theaters on September 6.

