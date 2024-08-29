Netflix unveils a gripping tale of loyalty, revenge: 'The Shadow Strays'

Get ready for action-packed thrills with Netflix's upcoming Indonesian film, The Shadow Strays, directed by Timo Tjahjanto.

The teaser trailer and premiere date have been revealed, offering a glimpse into the story of Codename 13, a skilled young assassin who forms an unlikely bond with Monji, a boy seeking justice for his mother's tragic death.

When Monji vanishes, 13 defies her mentor and the secretive organization, The Shadows, to rescue him, igniting a dangerous quest.

The Shadow Strays, an upcoming action film, is set to premiere on Netflix on October 17.

However, audiences will get an early glimpse of the movie at the Toronto International Film Festival's Midnight Madness section in September.

The film boasts a talented cast, including Aurora Ribero, Hana Malasan, Ali Fikry, Adipati Dolken, and Andri Mashadi.



Timo Tjahjanto, a prominent figure in Asian cinema, is poised for global recognition with his latest project.

He's set to direct Nobody 2, the sequel to Universal's hit action film starring Bob Odenkirk.

Tjahjanto's impressive portfolio includes Netflix features like The Big 4, May the Devil Take You, and The Night Comes for Us, as well as the Shudder release May the Devil Take You Too.

His collaboration with fellow Indonesian filmmaker Kimo Stamboel as The Mo Brothers has also contributed to his reputation.