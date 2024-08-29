'RHOC' stars Alexis Bellino, John Janssen engaged on 9-month anniversary

Both Janssen and Bellino recently got out of long-term relationships

John Janssen got down on one knee for his nine-month anniversary with Alexis Bellino.

During their romantic getaway at the luxurious San Ysidro Ranch in Santa Barbara, California, the Real Housewives of Orange County co-stars officially got engaged.

Revealing the happy news, Bellino, 47, took to Instagram on Wednesday, August 28, to flaunt a new cushion-cut diamond ring on that finger.

She captioned the post, "On Cloud 9… celebrating 9 months of love and laughter, and looking forward to my forever with you. Every moment together has been a gift. I am so in love with you and the beautiful life we’re building together.”

The bravolebrity added, “And the answer is 100000000% yes."

The couple's romance first made headlines in December 2023, when People Magazine exclusively reported their relationship. The pair met just weeks earlier on Nov. 18 through mutual friends at an Orange County hotspot, The Quiet Woman.

Both Bellino and Janssen, 61, had recently come out of long-term relationships.

Bellino and her former fiancé Andy Bohn ended their engagement in September 2023, three years after he proposed.

Janssen, on the other hand, had split from Bellino’s now RHOC costar Shannon Storms Beador in late 2022 after three and a half years of dating, and again in September 2023, shortly after her arrest for an alleged DUI and hit-and-run.