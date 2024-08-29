Bachelor Nation’s Justin Glaze, Susie Evans split 7 months after romance confirmation

Justin Glaze and Susie Evans break up

Justin Glaze and Susie Evans’ love story seems to have had its run.



According to E! News, the Bachelor Nation couple, who also participated on The Bachelorette season 17 and The Bachelor season 26, separately, broke up less than a year after making their relationship public.

“Susie and I, we’re not together,” Justin revealed on the Almost Famous podcast Aug. 28. “We’re doing our best to kind of protect each other and keep things private as we try to navigate what this looks like for us. It has not been easy.”

But Justin made clear that the ex lovers are still on “great terms.”

“We still have a ton of love for each other,” the 30-year-old, who made an effort for Bachelorette Katie Thurston’s love in 2021, continued.

“We still talk and are in communication. Like I said, still prioritising each other, ourselves, our relationship.”

And although he confessed that steering through a public relationship was “not easy,” he doesn’t believe that to be the reason for the split.

“It was my first time navigating a public relationship,” he added. “I don’t succumb to giving anything I don’t want to give when it comes to my private life. There’s comments all the time that are like, ‘What happened? You have to tell us,’ and like, no I don’t. And no she doesn’t.”

However, he seemed grateful for the journey he had with Susie, 31.

“I’m very fortunate to have someone like Susie in my life,” Justin gushed.

“So when this first happened we decided like, ‘We’re not gonna make some joint post. We’re going to figure this out together, we’re going to keep it private, I’m sure people will catch on eventually, and when we’re ready to talk about it, that’s what we’ll do. I’m just very fortunate to be at the place we are at right now.’”